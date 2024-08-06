Rain floods warning track at PNC Park, further delaying Pirates-Padres game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The torrential rains in Pittsburgh on Tuesday that put the Pirates' game against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on hold created a unique problem in the outfield that delayed the game even further.

The severe weather that rolled through Southwestern Pennsylvania brought heavy rains, which forced the game into a delay in the bottom of the second inning around 7 p.m. The game was expected to resume at 8:15 p.m., but a drainage issue at the warning track put the game on hold until 9:40 p.m.

According to Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Pirates said "quick, intense rain causing a flash flood effect on the warning track, the drainage system was overrun by dirt flowing off of the warning track." The Pirates reportedly said crews worked to clear the drains and divert the water to other areas.

"Due to the water accumulation on the warning track, additional time was needed to ready the field," the Pirates posted to X before the game resumed.

During the delay, the Pirates' Andrew McCutchen posted to X about the delay.

"What's up guys. Idk what we're doing," he said.

Despite the lengthy delay, some fans stuck around to watch the teams play the first game of their three-game series.