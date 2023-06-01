Pirates outfielder Travis Swaggerty's wife battling blood disease following attack from rabid raccoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Travis Swaggerty is asking for support and prayers after his wife was diagnosed with a rare and painful blood disease following an attack by a rabid raccoon over a year ago.

Swaggerty took to social media early Wednesday morning to tell his wife Peyton's story, saying that the attack happened over a year ago and that she's now been diagnosed with an extremely rare and painful disease that has overtaken her body.

In his post on Twitter, he asked for support and prayers, also reminding everyone not to take anything in life for granted.

wanted to add to this and say regardless of how she’s feeling, she always makes sure she’s Mom first. every day she does everything in her power to make sure that Sutton has a great, fun day. she fights through everything she’s feeling to be the best mom she can be. https://t.co/zBxhRm4eUw pic.twitter.com/40f6Plg1qY — Travis Swaggerty (@TSwaggerty_21) May 31, 2023

In a follow-up post, Swaggerty added that regardless of how Peyton is feeling, she always makes sure to be a mom to their daughter, Sutton first and to make sure she has a great and fun day.

Swaggerty says Peyton headed to the Mayo Clinic on Thursday for treatment.

It's unclear what type of disease she's been diagnosed with or what kind of prognosis may have been given.