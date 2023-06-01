Pirates outfielder Travis Swaggerty's wife battling blood disease following attack from rabid raccoon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Travis Swaggerty is asking for support and prayers after his wife was diagnosed with a rare and painful blood disease following an attack by a rabid raccoon over a year ago.
Swaggerty took to social media early Wednesday morning to tell his wife Peyton's story, saying that the attack happened over a year ago and that she's now been diagnosed with an extremely rare and painful disease that has overtaken her body.
In his post on Twitter, he asked for support and prayers, also reminding everyone not to take anything in life for granted.
In a follow-up post, Swaggerty added that regardless of how Peyton is feeling, she always makes sure to be a mom to their daughter, Sutton first and to make sure she has a great and fun day.
Swaggerty says Peyton headed to the Mayo Clinic on Thursday for treatment.
It's unclear what type of disease she's been diagnosed with or what kind of prognosis may have been given.
for more features.