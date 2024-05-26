Pirates minor league affiliate's game interrupted by a turtle on the field

BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) - A few weeks ago, a Pirates minor league affiliate's game was interrupted not for weather or injury, but nature.

The Pirates' single-A affiliate, the Bradenton Marauders was taking on the St. Lucie Mets, the New York Mets single-A affiliate and in the top of the second inning, a turtle decided it needed something more than just a front-row seat.

Turtle Delay! Only on the Suncoast. The Bradenton Marauders had to stop their game briefly after a turtle wanted to see the game up close. Left-handed reliever Magdiel Cotto saved the reptile by carefully carrying it out of the park 🐢! pic.twitter.com/JVijoLUeal — Brendan Mackey (@BMackeySports) May 12, 2024

As the game came to a screeching halt, the turtle continued its trek across the outfield until pitcher Magdiel Cotto came out of the bullpen to carry it to safety and the game could continue.

The Marauders were trailing 2-0 at the time of the turtle interruption but were ultimately able to come back and get a victory 4-3 over the Mets.