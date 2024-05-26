Watch CBS News
Sports

Pirates minor league affiliate's game interrupted by a turtle on the field

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: May 25, 2024
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: May 25, 2024 13:14

BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) - A few weeks ago, a Pirates minor league affiliate's game was interrupted not for weather or injury, but nature. 

The Pirates' single-A affiliate, the Bradenton Marauders was taking on the St. Lucie Mets, the New York Mets single-A affiliate and in the top of the second inning, a turtle decided it needed something more than just a front-row seat. 

As the game came to a screeching halt, the turtle continued its trek across the outfield until pitcher Magdiel Cotto came out of the bullpen to carry it to safety and the game could continue. 

The Marauders were trailing 2-0 at the time of the turtle interruption but were ultimately able to come back and get a victory 4-3 over the Mets.  

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

First published on May 26, 2024 / 9:01 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.