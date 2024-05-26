Pirates minor league affiliate's game interrupted by a turtle on the field
BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) - A few weeks ago, a Pirates minor league affiliate's game was interrupted not for weather or injury, but nature.
The Pirates' single-A affiliate, the Bradenton Marauders was taking on the St. Lucie Mets, the New York Mets single-A affiliate and in the top of the second inning, a turtle decided it needed something more than just a front-row seat.
As the game came to a screeching halt, the turtle continued its trek across the outfield until pitcher Magdiel Cotto came out of the bullpen to carry it to safety and the game could continue.
The Marauders were trailing 2-0 at the time of the turtle interruption but were ultimately able to come back and get a victory 4-3 over the Mets.