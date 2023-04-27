Pirates legend and Swissvale native Dick Groat dies at age 92

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Pirates legend and hometown kid Dick Groat has died at age 92.

A champion with the Pirates in 1960, was more than just a baseball player.

The Wilkinsburg native also was a two-time All-American while playing basketball at Duke University.

He was selected in the NBA draft in 1952 but time in the military interrupted his basketball carer and the Pirates made it clear - it was either baseball or basketball.

Luckily for the Buccos, Groat chose baseball and spent several seasons with the team.

Groat would go on to win the World Series twice with the Pirates, in 1960 and 1964.

Earlier this year, the Pirates inducted Groat into the team's Hall of Fame.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details