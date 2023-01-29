Pirates host youth baseball equipment collection at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Saturday, Yinzers got rid of their old baseball equipment for a good cause.

The Pirates held an equipment drive at PNC Park yesterday morning.

Some members of the team were on hand helping collect used bats, gloves, and more. All of the equipment they gathered was to send to youth baseball leagues in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

It was the second year the team held the collection and Pirates have said they'll continue it next year.

"Some areas of the Dominican Republic can be depressed so getting kids some nice equipment that otherwise would sit in someone's garage is huge," said John Leonard, the Pirates Manager of Youth Baseball and Softball. "Their eyes get so big, it's amazing to see someone so happy about a piece of equipment that's not being used here."

Those who donated were rewarded with two free ticket vouchers to a game this upcoming season.