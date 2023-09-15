Pirates honoring life and legacy of Roberto Clemente with numerous Clemente Day events and activities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is going to be a special day as the Pirates and all of Major League Baseball will honor Roberto Clemente.

It's going to be a big weekend for the Pirates as they head into a three-game series with the Yankees and the team will be honoring Clemente all weekend long.

Today is the 22nd annual Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the legacy of one of baseball's greatest players and humanitarians.

The 15-time All Star won 12 Gold Gloves, had 3,000 hits, and helped the Pirates win two World Series championships.

Clemente's life was cut short at the age of 38 when he died in a plane crash in 1972 while trying to deliver emergency aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

Roberto Clemente, Jr. joined the Pittsburgh Today Live crew yesterday to talk about his father's legacy of service and his foundation which is still going strong.

If you're coming out to the Pirates game tonight on Roberto Clemente Day, the game starts at 6:35 p.m. and there will be a #21 hat giveaway.

On Sunday, the team will be honoring Clemente at the park with a kids' jersey giveaway.

If you're coming to the park this weekend, be sure to check out the Roberto Clemente #3000 exhibit near his statue that chronicles his journey to 3,000 hits.