Pirates send out fan survey, highlighted by the question of "do you find attending games worth your time?"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates have a couple of weeks until pitchers and catchers report to Bradenton, Florida for Spring Training, and then a couple more months before their home opener on April 4 at PNC Park. In the meantime, they're taking the opportunity to engage with fans and get feedback about the team on the field and the front office's decision-making.

Recently, the team sent out a survey in an email to a group of fans who opted in to receive them. The survey came out less than two weeks after the team hosted PiratesFest at David L. Lawrence Convention Center downtown.

Among the questions in the survey, "Do you find attending Pittsburgh Pirates games worth your time?"

"I just grew up playing baseball," said Dan Srednicki of Hampton, who enjoys taking in games with his son. "It's my favorite sport. I just enjoy it, just enjoy going to the ballpark, looking over the river, and seeing the skyline and everything. It's just a nice atmosphere. Everyone's really friendly."

Ben Love of Pittsburgh has a different opinion based on the team's lack of success over the past few years. The Pirates have finished in last place in the National League Central Division in four of the last six seasons.

"I used to be a season ticket holder, not anymore," Love said. "It was just not fun going to games watching 10 losses in a row."

"The current management – they've failed dramatically," said Patrick Rodgers of Mt. Lebanon. "They've been – I think this is their sixth year. We've had a number of high first-round draft picks. We've got, arguably, maybe, the best pitcher in all of baseball. They've got a very strong pitching staff, and in all reality, the expectations for this year, at best, are to possibly finish at .500."

KDKA reached out to the front office, and the team responded in an email.

"...the reality is that we are constantly surveying our fans because their feedback matters. Surveys are sent out after every game, special events, online ticket purchases, premium seating experiences and more. Every sports franchise, entertainment venue or customer-centered business should always be soliciting feedback to improve upon the experience."

The improvement in the product is ultimately what the fans want to see.

"We're all fans, right?" said Love. "We want to see the team do well. We want to see the team win. The changes we want, is we want the team to win."