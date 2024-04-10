Pirates fans remain cautiously optimistic behind a 9-3 start for the club

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It has been quite the start to the 2024 season for our Pittsburgh Pirates, and while they're coming off a tough Wednesday loss to the Detroit Tigers, they have been on a roll.

However...we've been here before - success followed by disappointment.

So, how are the fans feeling about this?

There were plenty of smiles at PNC Park as fans were ready for a repeat of the good times, "We Are Family" "The Killer Bs" and "Cueto" chants.

The answers from fans on how they feel about this year so far ranged from optimism to cautious excitement.

"I'm excited, what I like about these Pirates is that they scrap until the very end," one fan told me.

But, sadly, we do have to say - these are the Pirates we're talking about and blind optimism isn't part of the outlook for many.

"You know, sometimes with the Pirates, they don't have a great season, but I'm optimistic - they've had a great start," another fan added.

Fans weren't short to remind me that the team started and finished last year on a roll, but that middle part? That's when it all fell apart.

"If we have consistency in the middle of the season and two months into the season? They'll be a playoff team," a fan said.

Of course, it's not always about the baseball, but one optimistic fan told me they think they're going to playoffs.

"It's kind of fun to come in, you can get a beer and a hot dog," they said.

That sums it up pretty well.

PNC Park is summertime in Pittsburgh.

That said, Pirates fans are hungry and the team has made the start to the season exciting with walk-off victories and even keeping the losses close.

Now, they'll hit the road for four games against the Philadelphia Phillies and three with the New York Mets before they come home next Friday for a series with the Boston Red Sox.