Pirates announce more enhancements to PNC Park fan experience

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Thursday, the Pirates announced a slew of new enhancements for PNC Park this upcoming season.

When fans enter the stadium, the team is now utilizing "Evolv" technology at each gate, which will simplify and speed up the entry process as it will be able to scan bags with artificial intelligence.

It will also help reduce long lines, giving fans a way to get directly into the park.

PNC Park, in partnership with ARAMARK, is now offering a family-friendly walk-in market along the first base side of the stadium, a walk-in fan favorite express on the third base side, and several new beer markets.

These markets will allow fans to walk in, grab their favorite food or beverage, and will offer touchless self-checkout.

"As we continue to evolve the best ballpark in America, our goal is to build upon what makes PNC Park so special and provide an exciting and memorable game-day experience for our fans," said Pirates President Travis Williams. "The improvements to our main concourse come after discussions with the fans. They want more of the popular items made at a high quality and served as quickly as possible so that they can get back to their seats and enjoy the baseball game. These upgrades to improve entry into the ballpark, flow of the concourse, and speed of service are a direct result of their feedback. We cannot wait to invite them back to PNC Park for the 2023 MLB season and see them enjoy these improvements."

All of the new improvements are expected to be ready for Opening Day on April 7.