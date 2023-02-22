Pirates and PNC Park install new scoreboard and announce other stadium improvements

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pirates fans that make their way to PNC Park this summer will see a brand new scoreboard in left field.

The Pirates and PNC Park announced today that on opening day, a brand-new LED scoreboard will debut on Opening Day. It will have true HDR capability along with higher brightness and vibrant colors.

The best ballpark in baseball is getting even better!



We announced new improvement projects that are underway at PNC Park, including a new LED scoreboard. pic.twitter.com/LzLn8pbVUS — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) February 22, 2023

Along with a new scoreboard, the stadium will add new fascia ribbon boards throughout the park, including new home plate, field level, and dugout LED displays.

There will also be a new speaker system throughout.

"We know from our many interactions with fans that the way in which they consume the game action is ever-changing," said Pirates President Travis Williams. "It is important that we continue to build upon and enhance everything that makes PNC Park a unique and special place."

These improvements will make their debut on Opening Day which is scheduled for April 7 when the Pirates take on the Chicago White Sox at 4:12 p.m.