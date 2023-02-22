Pirates and PNC Park install new scoreboard and announce other stadium improvements
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pirates fans that make their way to PNC Park this summer will see a brand new scoreboard in left field.
The Pirates and PNC Park announced today that on opening day, a brand-new LED scoreboard will debut on Opening Day. It will have true HDR capability along with higher brightness and vibrant colors.
Along with a new scoreboard, the stadium will add new fascia ribbon boards throughout the park, including new home plate, field level, and dugout LED displays.
There will also be a new speaker system throughout.
"We know from our many interactions with fans that the way in which they consume the game action is ever-changing," said Pirates President Travis Williams. "It is important that we continue to build upon and enhance everything that makes PNC Park a unique and special place."
These improvements will make their debut on Opening Day which is scheduled for April 7 when the Pirates take on the Chicago White Sox at 4:12 p.m.
