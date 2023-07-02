Pirates activate Bryan Reynolds off of injured list, place Bae on 10-day IL

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a good news and a bad news day for the Pirates' roster.

The team announced that outfielder Bryan Reynolds has been activated from the 10-day injured list following lower back inflammation.

However, Ji Hwan Bae has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain.

Bae was removed from Saturday's game late after he appeared in some discomfort following an at-bat.

The Pirates will look to take the series against Milwaukee this afternoon.