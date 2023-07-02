Watch CBS News
Pirates

Pirates activate Bryan Reynolds off of injured list, place Bae on 10-day IL

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a good news and a bad news day for the Pirates' roster. 

The team announced that outfielder Bryan Reynolds has been activated from the 10-day injured list following lower back inflammation. 

However, Ji Hwan Bae has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain. 

Bae was removed from Saturday's game late after he appeared in some discomfort following an at-bat. 

The Pirates will look to take the series against Milwaukee this afternoon. 

First published on July 2, 2023 / 11:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.