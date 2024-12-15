Pirates acquire infielder/outfielder Enmanuel Valdez from Red Sox

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates announced on Sunday that they have acquired an infielder/outfielder from the Boston Red Sox.

Enmanuel Valdez comes to Pittsburgh in exchange for minor-league pitcher Joe Vogatsky.

The 25-year-old played multiple positions while making the Red Sox's Opening Day roster last season, including 56 starts at second base, three appearances at third base, and one appearance in left field.

He recorded a stat line at the plate of .214, going 43-for-201 with 12 doubles, six home runs, 28 RBIs, and 23 runs scored across 76 games.

Valdez made his MLB debut in 2023 after he was considered to be the organization's 18th-ranked prospect. In his rookie season, among rookies who made at least 100 plate appearances, he ranked 10th in batting average, 13th in slugging, and 16th in OPS.

Houston originally signed Valdez as a non-drafted free agent in July 2015 and he was ultimately traded to Boston in 2022 for catcher Christian Vazquez.

The Pirates now have 37 players on their 40-man roster.