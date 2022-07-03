Watch CBS News
Pirates acquire pitcher Manny Bañuelos from Yankees

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates announced on Sunday afternoon they have acquired a pitcher from the New York Yankees.

The Pirates sent cash considerations to the Yankees in exchange for left-handed pitcher Manny Bañuelos.

The 31-year-old pitcher has appeared in four games with the Yankees this season, with one save, and a 2.16 ERA.

He has spent time with the Braves, White Sox, and Yankees since the 2015 season.

Meanwhile, the Pirates also reinstated right-handed pitcher Zach Thompson from the 15-day injured list, reinstated right-handed pitcher Duane Underwood from the COVID list, and optioned pitcher Bryse Wilson to Triple-A Indianpolis.

Also, pitcher Yerry De Los Santos has been placed on the COVID list.

First published on July 3, 2022 / 1:36 PM

