Pirates acquire pitcher Manny Bañuelos from Yankees
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates announced on Sunday afternoon they have acquired a pitcher from the New York Yankees.
The Pirates sent cash considerations to the Yankees in exchange for left-handed pitcher Manny Bañuelos.
The 31-year-old pitcher has appeared in four games with the Yankees this season, with one save, and a 2.16 ERA.
He has spent time with the Braves, White Sox, and Yankees since the 2015 season.
Meanwhile, the Pirates also reinstated right-handed pitcher Zach Thompson from the 15-day injured list, reinstated right-handed pitcher Duane Underwood from the COVID list, and optioned pitcher Bryse Wilson to Triple-A Indianpolis.
Also, pitcher Yerry De Los Santos has been placed on the COVID list.
