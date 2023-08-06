Pink performs as scheduled at PNC Park, as music lovers shift plans during loaded week amid Beyoncé, Madonna cancellations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of people converged on Pittsburgh to see Pink perform at PNC Park Saturday night.

She's the only artist making a tour stop in the city this week, but originally, she was one of three iconic female artists holding concerts in town, which included Beyoncé and Madonna. Queen Bey canceled, and Madge postponed, but that didn't keep folks away.

Pink was in Pittsburgh this weekend, and fans were pumped, all dressed in her name at the Pirates' stadium.

For months now, Shane Mallicoat, his husband, and friends planned to travel from Akron, Ohio, to spend multiple days in Pittsburgh.

"I grew up with Pink and everything, listening to her music. This is my first time hearing her live," Mallicoat said.

They bought tickets to see Beyoncé Thursday at Acrisure Stadium and Pink Saturday at PNC Park. Madonna was also playing at PPG Paints Arena this coming Monday.

"We were supposed to come here for Beyoncé, and then we saw that Pink was coming here, so we were like, 'Oh my god, this is going to be perfect, we'll just make a whole week out of it,'" Mallicoat said.

In early July, those plans changed when Queen Bey canceled her Pittsburgh tour stop, citing "production logistics and scheduling issues."

"We were all so upset about it," Mallicoat said.

They still made the trip here, just switched up their dates at a hotel.

"I know a couple of my friends; that was their highlight to come down and see Pink," Mallicoat said.

Adam Rizzo of Kittanning and Morgan Bittinger of Monroeville also had tickets to see Beyoncé, Rizzo having bought them for Bittinger's birthday.

"I thought, 'Great, it's locked in,'" Rizzo said. "Then, bummed, you know, because [Morgan] would have loved that; [she] had a dress already picked out, she already had the outfit in mind."

They knew Pink was performing two days later but never intended to see her until Bittinger impulsively bought tickets this past week.

"I'm just like, 'Well, we're not going to Beyoncé now. I start vacation next week, so let's start off a good vacation and go to Pink,'" Bittinger said.

Next time, they'll catch Beyoncé and Madonna, but this time it was all about Pink.

"Sure, our plans didn't go as according to planned, but we find something else to look forward to," Rizzo said.

At this time, Beyoncé hasn't rescheduled her stop at Acrisure.

Madonna shared on Instagram Friday that she will be announcing the new dates for her tour in the next few days.