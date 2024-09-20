Threats made against Pine-Richland School District deemed to be swatting calls from Australia

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) - The FBI and Northern Regional Police Department have determined that two threats made against Pine-Richland High School were swatting calls that did not originate in the United States.

According to information provided by the district, they received two phone calls on Friday morning - one at 9 a.m. threatening a bomb would be detonated in the parking lot. Police responded to the threat and cleared the area, deeming it safe.

Then, just before 11:30 a.m., a second phone call was received saying there was an imminent school shooting threat.

Both schools were immediately placed into lockdown.

Following an investigation by law enforcement and the FBI, it was confirmed that both anonymous calls originated in Australia and appear to be connected.

"The FBI and the [Northern Regional Police Department] are continuing to fully investigate the source of the calls and hold those responsible to the fullest extent of the law," a letter to families read.

The district said neither the high school nor middle school have received any other credible information about the anonymous calls.

Out of an abundance of caution, all after-school and evening activities that were planned to take place on the Pine-Richland secondary campus have been canceled.

Varsity teams who are playing away games will continue as planned.

Now the district will have modified dismissal procedures. High school student drivers will be permitted to leave first and family members of students and staff will also be permitted to leave first. No carpooling will be allowed.

Buses will then be dismissed.

Parents who pick up their students will be allowed on campus once all drivers and buses have left. Parents picking up their students should expect to arrive after 2:50 p.m.