Pittsburgh-area school board pauses decision on banning books

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) — After complaints by some parents, the Pine-Richland School District said it would review some of its library books.

But as for a new policy on what kids should and shouldn't read, that's on hold in the district. School board members decided on Monday to keep the current policy and let the next school board decide.

One member pointed out that there are a number of legal issues surrounding this. A community member who doesn't have kids in the district condemned the book "All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson. It is a young adult memoir about growing up Black and queer that's become one of the most banned books in the U.S.

Other books currently available to students include "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Push" by Sapphire.

There's an existing policy that allows people to challenge the available books. Parents challenged approximately 12 out of approximately 20,000 books available.

District leaders in the past told the concerned parents and community members that they'll follow policy and look into this request and the books in question.

On Monday, they passed it to the next board.

"The majority of people tonight, there have been two people that are supporting the book bans and everybody else is very vocal against these," Brianna Bayer of Richland Township. "I think they have no place in the district. They do nothing to serve the betterment of our community."

"I think it's a positive, in this moment, because the policy as written can work," Nila Griffin of Richland Township said. "It hasn't been tested yet, but I think it's going to work by creating that."

KDKA-TV tried to talk to school board members, but no one wanted to comment.