Pine-Richland High School on 'heightened security status' due to empty bullet shell casing found
GIBSONIA, PA (KDKA) - Pine-Richland High School is operating in a "heightened security status" after an empty bullet shell casing was found in the school cafeteria.
At this time, the Pine-Richland School District has no additional information regarding a weapon, or threat. Officials are advising parents and visitors to stay away from the area, and to not come to the high school.
The Northern Regional Police Department is on-scene. School officials will provide an update when it's available.
