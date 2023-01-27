Pine-Richland High School on 'heightened security status' due to empty bullet shell casing found

GIBSONIA, PA (KDKA) - Pine-Richland High School is operating in a "heightened security status" after an empty bullet shell casing was found in the school cafeteria.

At this time, the Pine-Richland School District has no additional information regarding a weapon, or threat. Officials are advising parents and visitors to stay away from the area, and to not come to the high school.

The Northern Regional Police Department is on-scene. School officials will provide an update when it's available.