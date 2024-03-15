Pittsburgh area school district cancels classes on April 8 to give students the chance to view total solar eclipse
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The countdown to the eclipse is on!
Here in Pittsburgh, one local school district is using it as an educational moment and giving the kiddos the day off to enjoy it safely with their families.
Pine Richland said since the eclipse is expected to occur during dismissal, it would be too tempting for students to view it without the proper safety precautions while getting to and from their buses.
The district also said that there will be no make-up day required for this educational day off.
"We hope that this advance notice allows families [the] time to plan accordingly and partake safely in what is certain to be a historic event to remember," the district said in a letter to families.
The total solar eclipse will happen on April 8.