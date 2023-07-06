Pigeon Bagels ranked among top bagel spots outside New York City

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local bagel shop is getting major attention from Bon Appetit magazine!

The magazine is calling Pigeon Bagels in Squirrel Hill one of the best spots for bagels in the United States outside of New York City.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Besides the bagels, Bon Appetit magazine highlighted the shop's vegan options and 100% Kosher menu.

To read a full list of the rankings by Bon Appetit, click here.