Picklesburgh returns to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Picklesburgh has been quite a big "dill" ever since it started in 2015.

This year's celebration is the seventh the city has held since it took a pause in 2020.

The festival is on the Rachel Carson Bridge and along the 10th Street Bypass below.

There are tons of vendors from food to merchandise all about pickles. There's also live entertainment and a kids' area, so there's something for everyone to relish, even those who don't like pickles.

"We expect all pickles of all flavors, shapes, sizes. Even those who don't like pickles, there are plenty of some of the best restaurants in the downtown neighborhood as well as in our Pittsburgh region and beyond -- the regions that are offering delicious foods for those who maybe aren't quite as adventurous with pickle creations," said Jack Dougherty, director of special events for Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

If you're in a pickle and can't figure out what to do this weekend, come on out to Picklesburgh anytime Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 and Sunday noon to 6.