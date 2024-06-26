Looking to play pickleball in Pittsburgh? A new 80,000-square-foot-facility is set to open.

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — If you are one of the millions of people who like pickleball or want to try it, you may want to check out The Pickleball Warehouse, which is getting ready to open in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.

For co-owners Alexa Gervasi and her husband Bryan Wigginton, pickleball is a way of life.

"I love everything about pickleball," said Gervasi. "We were looking for an activity to do together and I am so unathletic, and he was like maybe pickleball. And it worked."

It is because of this love they share for this sport and their need and want for a space to play pickleball, especially in the winter, that they decided to buy an old indoor bike park and convert it into a new sporting complex.

"It will feature 16 full-sized courts and two skinny courts," Wigginton said. "It will have a pro shop for all of your pickleball needs, a coffee bar and a lounge."

Gervasi and Wigginton are completely funding this project on their own and have done a lot of the renovations themselves. This Polish Hill couple is hopeful that their hard work will start to pay off soon, but they both admit that even after they open, this 80,000-square-foot space will continue to develop and grow.

Major construction on the floors is set to be completed by the end of this week and a soft opening is slated for the first weekend in July, with a grand opening to follow later that month.

"I hope for this to be a home base for all the pickleball people in the area," Wigginton said. "The community is kind of scattered. There are places all over the place, half an hour away, 45 minutes away. There is not a home base in this city. And that is what I want. For anybody from amateurs to pros, this is where you come to Pittsburgh to play pickleball."

If you are looking for more information on rates, rentals, and even pickleball lessons check out their website.