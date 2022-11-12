Watch CBS News
'Pickleball For All' Happening today at the Kingsley Association Gym

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's called the fastest-growing sport in the country - Pickleball!

If you've been curious about the game or wanted to learn to play, today is your chance.

"Pickleball for All" will be held this afternoon at the Kingsley Association Gym on Frankstown Avenue.

It's taking place from noon until 4 p.m.

It's free and open to everyone.

