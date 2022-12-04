Pickett & Pat hoping to become another big-time QB & tight end connection

ATLANTA (KDKA) – The Steelers are on the road today in Atlanta and they're looking for their second straight win as they'll take on the Falcons this afternoon.

After a Monday night thriller against the Colts that the Steelers won 24-17, but only after they gave up the lead in the third quarter.

A clock-burning, game-winning drive orchestrated by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and punctuated by a Benny Snell touchdown and a George Pickens two-point conversion, the Steelers took the lead back and never relented.

Before today's matchup with the Falcons, we caught up with tight-end Pat Freiermuth on his growing connection with Kenny Pickett and how that relationship is beginning to show some signs of a former Steelers quarterback-tight-end relationship.

"Hopefully me and Kenny and develop that kind of relationship as a security blanket," he said after being asked if he saw some similarities between the way Ben Roethlisberger and Heath Miller connected and how he and Kenny connect. "I'm not trying to do anything crazy or out of position from what I'm trying to be in this offense. I'm trying to do just what I'm asked to do and I think that's what I've learned about Heath. He came in and he did his work and followed the offense and not try to break out of what the tight end position does, just trying to follow that."

The Steelers are hoping today marks the first time this season they've been able to string back-to-back wins together and they'll kick off right here on KDKA at 1 p.m.

We'll be getting you set for the game at 11:30 with Steelers Kickoff and then tonight you can get a full recap and look back on the Number One Cochran Sports Showdown just after midnight.