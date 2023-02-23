PIAA unanimously adopts new eligibility rule for high school athletes

MECHANICSBURG (KDKA) - A change is coming that could affect Pennsylvania high school athletes.

The PIAA announced a new rule that concerns eligibility.

A new rule was passed that the PIAA hopes will curb student-athletes from essentially "red-shirting" by repeating their eighth-grade year for no reason.

Under the old rule, student-athletes had six seasons of eligibility, which began at the start of their seventh-grade year and then four years of eligibility at the start of their ninth-grade year.

Essentially, student-athletes who repeat eighth grade for no reason will lose a year of eligibility in high school.

The PIAA said that they have seen far too many kids repeating 8th grade to essentially red shirt for sports in high school so the board of directors voted 29-0 to pass the new rule.

Now, the new rule doesn't affect any students in grades 7-11 right now who may have repeated a grade, but it does take effect immediately for those coming up in grade six.

You can see the PIAA's full meeting agenda on their website at this link.