PIAA state football championships scoreboard: Dec. 8-10
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The high school football season ends this week with six PIAA state championship games.
The championships begin Thursday at Champman Field at Cumberland Valley High School and continue into the weekend. Five teams from western Pennsylvania will compete for a blue trophy.
After each champion is crowned, you can find the latest scores right here!
Dec. 8
Class 1A Final
Steelton-Highspire 22, Union 8
Class 4A Final
Bishop McDevitt vs. Aliquippa (7:10 p.m.)
Dec. 9
Class 2A Final
Southern Columbia vs. Westinghouse (1:10 p.m.)
Class 5A Final
Imhotep Charter vs. Pine-Richland (7:10 p.m.)
Dec. 10
Class 3A Final
Neumann Goretti vs. Belle Vernon (1:10 p.m.)
Class 6A Final
St. Joseph's Prep vs. Harrisburg (7:10 p.m.)
