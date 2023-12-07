PIAA state football championships scoreboard: Dec. 7-9

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The high school football season ends this week with six PIAA state championship games.

The championships began Thursday at Chapman Field at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg and continue into the weekend. Six teams from western Pennsylvania will compete for a blue trophy.

After each champion is crowned, you can find the latest scores right here!

Dec. 7

Class 1A Final

Steelton-Highspire 42, Fort Cherry 8

Tough ending for the VERY successful Fort Cherry #Rangers who lost today 42-8 to Steelton-Highspire in the single-A State championship



QB Alex Erby threw 5 touchdown passes as the Steamrollers rolled to a big win (3rd in 4 years)



Highlights 6:45 @KDKA — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 7, 2023

Class 4A Final

Dallas vs. Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Dec. 8

Class 2A Final

Southern Columbia vs. Westinghouse, 1 p.m.

Class 5A Final

Peters Township vs. Imhotep Charter, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9

Class 3A Final

Northwestern Lehigh vs. Belle Vernon, 1 p.m.

Class 6A Final

St. Joseph's Prep vs. North Allegheny, 7 p.m.