PIAA state football championships scoreboard: Dec. 7-9

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The high school football season ends this week with six PIAA state championship games.

The championships began Thursday at Chapman Field at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg and continue into the weekend. Six teams from western Pennsylvania will compete for a blue trophy. 

After each champion is crowned, you can find the latest scores right here! 

Dec. 7 

Class 1A Final

Steelton-Highspire 42, Fort Cherry 8 

Class 4A Final

Dallas vs. Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Dec. 8

Class 2A Final

Southern Columbia vs. Westinghouse, 1 p.m.

Class 5A Final

Peters Township vs. Imhotep Charter, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9

Class 3A Final

Northwestern Lehigh vs. Belle Vernon, 1 p.m.

Class 6A Final

St. Joseph's Prep vs. North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

