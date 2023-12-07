PIAA state football championships scoreboard: Dec. 7-9
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The high school football season ends this week with six PIAA state championship games.
The championships began Thursday at Chapman Field at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg and continue into the weekend. Six teams from western Pennsylvania will compete for a blue trophy.
After each champion is crowned, you can find the latest scores right here!
Dec. 7
Class 1A Final
Steelton-Highspire 42, Fort Cherry 8
Class 4A Final
Dallas vs. Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Dec. 8
Class 2A Final
Southern Columbia vs. Westinghouse, 1 p.m.
Class 5A Final
Peters Township vs. Imhotep Charter, 7 p.m.
Dec. 9
Class 3A Final
Northwestern Lehigh vs. Belle Vernon, 1 p.m.
Class 6A Final
St. Joseph's Prep vs. North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.