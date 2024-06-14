Thomas Jefferson and Neshannock win softball state titles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two teams in Western Pennsylvania brought home 2024 state championships.

Seven local teams traveled to State College in hopes of becoming PIAA champions.

Thomas Jefferson wins 5A softball title

Thomas Jefferson beat Pittson 2-1 in eight innings in the PIAA Class 5A softball championship game at Penn State's Nittany Lion Softball Park on Thursday.

Thomas Jefferson won its first state title in the softball program's history with a walk-off win in extra innings.

Neshannock throttles South Williamsport to win 2A softball title

Neshannock beat South Williamsport 12-2 in five innings in the PIAA Class 2A softball championship game at Penn State's Nittany Lion Softball Park on Friday.

Neshannock blew the game open with an eight-run fourth inning and finished the season undefeated.

Neshannock beat South Williamsport in the PIAA Class 2A softball championship game at Penn State's Nittany Lion Softball Park on June 14, 2024. Credit: Mike Darnay/Mon Valley Independent

Eden Christian drops 1A baseball championship to Faith Christian

Eden Christian lost 4-1 in the PIAA Class 1A baseball championship game at Penn State's Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Friday.

After leading 1-0 after four innings, Eden Christian fell behind after Faith Christian scored four runs in the fifth frame.

Elizabeth Forward comes up short in 4A softball title game

Elizabeth Forward lost 4-0 to Blue Mountain in the PIAA Class 4A softball championship game at Penn State's Nittany Lion Softball Park on Friday.

Elizabeth Forward was held to five hits in the loss.

Aubriana Cimba reacts after Elizabeth Forward lost to Blue Mountain in the PIAA Class 4A softball championship game at Penn State's Nittany Lion Softball Park on June 14, 2024. Credit: Mike Darnay/Mon Valley Independent

Avonworth loses in 3A baseball title game

Avonworth lost 12-0 in five innings to Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA Class 3A baseball championship game at Penn State's Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Friday.

Avonworth was held to one hit.

Carmichaels falls in 1A softball championship game

Carmichaels lost 2-0 to DuBois Central Catholic in the PIAA Class 1A softball championship game at Penn State's Nittany Lion Softball Park on Thursday.

DuBois scored one run in the fifth and sixth innings to take home the title.

Indiana baseball loses heartbreaker to Holy Ghost

Indiana lost 6-5 to Holy Ghost Prep in the PIAA Class 4A baseball championship game at Penn State's Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Thursday.

Indiana led 5-3 after five innings of play, but the Firebirds scored two runs in the sixth and one run in the bottom of the seventh to secure the walk-off win.