PIAA investigating 'disturbing' videos with racial slurs after state title games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After the state title games, two schools are in hot water after posting videos with the n-word used in them.

Belle Vernon players allegedly recorded a video like this along with Westinghouse's opponent, Southern Columbia, who is also accused of racial images and messages during a pep rally before the game.

Pittsburgh Public Schools called the situation unacceptable. They issued this statement:

"The District is aware of photos and a video circulating in social media that feature Southern Columbia football players and cheerleaders displaying racial slurs, as well as racially offensive and inappropriate rhetoric. We are greatly dismayed and hurt by the images. This type of egregious and unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable. Upon receipt of the images, Pittsburgh Public Schools officials reported the displays to the PIAA for immediate action and investigation and will follow up with an official report in writing."

The PIAA is now investigating both schools.

It should be a celebrated time for Westinghouse High School, making a deep run at a title and finishing as the runner-ups. What happened before and afterwards is getting the attention.

"I know that our students were upset, and they have every right to be upset and I was upset myself," Westinghouse social justice and history teacher Sean Means said.

Before the state title game, signs saying "whip Westinghouse" with a whip on it and "southern state of mind" were allegedly at a Southern Columbia pep rally. Then after the game, players are accused of shooting a TikTok and taking part in a trend with a song that uses the n-word. Belle Vernon had the same audio in their TikTok.

"If we just sit here and are upset and just start calling everybody over there a bunch of names, but we don't try to do anything better, I don't know how we move forward from that," Means told KDKA.

Means plans to address this by reaching out and having a conversation between Westinghouse and Southern Columbia students. He said it won't be easy and not everyone agrees with the idea but feels if the problem isn't addressed it will persist.

"Maybe we're doing the teaching on this side. Maybe we're teaching them that our students are so much more than anything you put out there," Means said. "I think a lot of that is because you don't understand them because you're not around them."

Southern Columbia's Superintendent James Becker said the signs were never meant to offend anyone, but he understands why people were hurt. He said over the phone that the district continues to investigate the TikTok video. It follows a national trend, but the superintendent said it shouldn't have happened.

The district continues to figure out who is involved. Becker said some punishment has been issued, including suspending some students from extracurricular activities for a year.

Becker told KDKA he hopes to get in touch with someone from Westinghouse and issue an apology.

His district put this on their Facebook page:

"On December 9th, the Southern Columbia Area School District was made aware of allegations regarding inflammatory remarks and behavior posted in a social media video, as well as concerns regarding signs posted off-campus at a community pep rally. The district administration immediately began an investigation and appropriate action has been taken as a result of our findings.

"The Southern Columbia Area School District has determined that signs hung during the community pep rally were not intended to carry racial connotations. Several of the slogans showcased as part of this community event were used in previous competitions across different years, sports, and opponents; some were copied from media headlines of previous years' state title wins. While it may not have been the intent to communicate racially insensitive messaging, we recognize that these messages may have still been hurtful to others. The District will be instituting additional social training programs highlighting ways to avoid language that has the potential to be misinterpreted or insensitive.

"Our investigation also found that the video posted by one of our players was part of a disturbing viral TikTok trend. Although other teams in our state and in other states have posted similar videos, including the 3A PIAA State Champions, the video posted by one of our players is wholly unacceptable. The students responsible for the video have received school discipline in accordance with our student handbook. Additionally, action was taken to disqualify these students from participation in any extra-curricular activities for a period of one calendar year.

"The Southern Columbia Area School District does not condone nor tolerate any form of racism or harassment. We as a District have taken these allegations very seriously and we continue to hold our administrators, staff, and students to high standards of conduct. We apologize to anyone harmed by these events. It is our hope that everyone involved will learn and grow from these situations as we move forward."

Belle Vernon Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Williams said the video was a blemish on a good year. He said the school immediately launched an investigation. According to Dr. Williams, this needed the district's attention ASAP. Twelve students were involved and have received discipline. The district would not elaborate on what that punishment is.

Dr. Williams told KDKA the players were addressed by the athletic director and principal. The school plans to bring in someone to talk about diversity and the students' responsibility moving forward. He made it clear the district will not tolerate this happening again.

"Our boys saw a sickening national trend that is for all of the wrong reasons popular, and they fell victim to it. In looking back, if they were to do things all over again, I'm very confident they would not do that," Dr. Williams said over Zoom.

Belle Vernon issued this statement as well:

"The Belle Vernon Area School District is aware of a social media post following its PIAA victory. It is being investigated and will be handled appropriately. While we wish to celebrate a first in school history and the accomplishments of our student-athletes, our first priority needs to be in addressing this matter."

Means said the root of this problem is the lack of diversity in schools. Southern Columbia and Belle Vernon are predominately white schools and don't have many interactions with people who don't look like them.

"These things really can happen because you don't see, work with or talk to people that don't look like you or have a similar background," Means said over Zoom.

The PIAA sent this statement about the situations.

"PIAA has been provided video and photos that are very disturbing and will not be tolerated. We have been in contact with both schools and have started our investigative process."

Belle Vernon and Southern Columbia said they are cooperating fully with the investigation.

Mayor Ed Gainey was reportedly at the Westinghouse state championship game and said this is unacceptable and a shame the season has been harmed by this incident.