PIAA passes new rule banning use of "finger guns" in high school basketball

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A new rule from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association is cracking down on player celebrations in high school basketball.

Officials will now be calling a foul when a player simulates using a weapon on the court and one local head coach said it's a rule change that was very much needed.

"I think we've gotten so far away from that, and it's becoming dangerous," said Danny Holzer, the boys' basketball coach at Upper St. Clair.

Holzer is the longest-tenured active high school basketball coach in the region and his resume boasts more than 500 career victories and four WPIAL Championships at Upper St. Clair.

He said coaches were first advised about the PIAA's ruling before games last weekend.

"Anything with a bow and arrow or something that would refer to a firearm as a celebratory action could be a technical foul and possible ejection," he explained.

The PIAA is adopting the same stance as the NFL - if a player simulates shooting a gun during a game, it is penalized as a personal foul. Holzer said that kind of celebration trickles down from the pros to the high school level and eventually a line has to be drawn.

"We have some kids that if they make a three-point shot, they'll put three fingers in the air," Holzer said. "Just up in a three, which OK, that's fine, but now it's interpretation. Do they think that's a firearm or is that some type of weapon?"

At the end of the day, the coach said it's about making sure players understand the rules and understanding sportsmanship. He also said the fans and parents need to monitor their behavior.

"It does happen sometimes, we have kids that will do something like that and I try to correct it," he said. "I think the biggest thing is that the message should be to every student section, to every fan, to every parent: Cheer for your team and cheer their moments. If the other team doesn't make a good play or something like that, cheer - but do not get into the personal."

The new rule also states that if a player sitting on the bench is called for mimicking a weapon, that player will receive a technical foul but it will be charged to the head coach. Once the technical has been charged to the coach, they must remain seated for the rest of the game.