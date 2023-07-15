Watch CBS News
Sports

PIAA board approves free throw rule change for the upcoming season

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PIAA adopts rule change for high school basketball
PIAA adopts rule change for high school basketball 00:34

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - High school basketball in Pennsylvania will look a little different next season. 

The PIAA board approved a rule change that eliminates the one-and-one free throw rule. 

The new rule will change how fouls are counted and players will not automatically get two free throws, instead of the traditional one-and-one bonus system. 

Only five fouls are now needed to reach the bonus and they reset each quarter. 

The changes are part of an updated rule change on a national level, which the PIAA had the option to do or forget. 

First published on July 15, 2023 / 11:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.