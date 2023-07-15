PIAA board approves free throw rule change for the upcoming season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - High school basketball in Pennsylvania will look a little different next season.

The PIAA board approved a rule change that eliminates the one-and-one free throw rule.

The new rule will change how fouls are counted and players will not automatically get two free throws, instead of the traditional one-and-one bonus system.

Only five fouls are now needed to reach the bonus and they reset each quarter.

The changes are part of an updated rule change on a national level, which the PIAA had the option to do or forget.