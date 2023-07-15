PIAA board approves free throw rule change for the upcoming season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - High school basketball in Pennsylvania will look a little different next season.
The PIAA board approved a rule change that eliminates the one-and-one free throw rule.
The new rule will change how fouls are counted and players will not automatically get two free throws, instead of the traditional one-and-one bonus system.
Only five fouls are now needed to reach the bonus and they reset each quarter.
The changes are part of an updated rule change on a national level, which the PIAA had the option to do or forget.
