PIAA approves making girls wrestling an official high school sport in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The PIAA has approved girls wrestling as an official high school sport in Pennsylvania.

The vote was unanimous.

100 schools sponsored girls wrestling teams -- the minimum requirement for the sport to be sanctioned.

Competition will begin in the fall.

The PIAA will add girls wrestling championships to the state wrestling tournament next year.