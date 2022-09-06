Watch CBS News
Local News

Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 closing its doors

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 closing its doors
Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 closing its doors 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Another movie theatre in our area is closing.

Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday.

Monday was the final day of the movies at the theatre.

Employees will be offered jobs at the company's Bridgeville location.

If you have any gift cards, they can be used at that Bridgeville location, or you can go to the company's website for information on how you can receive a refund. Click here for more.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 1:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.