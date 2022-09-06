Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 closing its doors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Another movie theatre in our area is closing.

Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday.

Monday was the final day of the movies at the theatre.

Employees will be offered jobs at the company's Bridgeville location.

If you have any gift cards, they can be used at that Bridgeville location, or you can go to the company's website for information on how you can receive a refund. Click here for more.