Phipps Conservatory purchases site of former Irish Centre in Squirrel Hill
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Phipps Conservatory is now the new owner of the former Irish Centre in Squirrel Hill.
A spokesperson for Phipps confirmed the purchase for $760,000, with plans to use it for several things, including a headquarters for its Homegrown fresh produce program.
The site on Forward Avenue near Frick Park was originally supposed to be turned into an eight-story condo building until the city and neighbors pushed back against the plan.
Phipps says they're excited to start developing the property.
KDKA-TV reached out to board members for the Irish Centre but has not heard back.