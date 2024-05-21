Phipps Conservatory purchases site of former Irish Centre in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Phipps Conservatory is now the new owner of the former Irish Centre in Squirrel Hill.

A spokesperson for Phipps confirmed the purchase for $760,000, with plans to use it for several things, including a headquarters for its Homegrown fresh produce program.

The site on Forward Avenue near Frick Park was originally supposed to be turned into an eight-story condo building until the city and neighbors pushed back against the plan.

Phipps says they're excited to start developing the property.

KDKA-TV reached out to board members for the Irish Centre but has not heard back.