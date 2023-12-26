Phipps Conservatory shares holiday magic with winter flower show, light garden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you want to see a flower and light display that will put you in the Christmas spirit, you may want to head to Schenley Park and experience Holiday Magic! The Winter Flower Show and Light Garden at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Garden.

Phipps has been hosting a holiday flower show since it opened 130 years ago. And the light garden has been a yule time tradition at Phipps for over 10 years.

Abby Krick, the Interactive Marketing Coordinator at Phipps, says there are a lot of new things this year, and one of the newest attractions will put your carol singing to the test.

"Located in our winter light garden, we have our singing tree," said Krick. "Folks can walk up to it and harmonize, sing their favorite Christmas Carols or any holiday song they'd like, and the tree will react by flashing a rainbow of lights as they sing to it."

Other fun features of the outdoor light garden include more lights and glowing orbs, 10-foot-tall Christmas trees, and an illuminated rainbow tunnel. The light garden is great during the day, but it really comes alive at night. It is because of this that Phipps will be staying open late, until 10 and 11 p.m., for the rest of the holiday season.

And if staying indoors is your thing, there are tons of holiday plants inside the Victorian glasshouse, along with the ever-popular garden railroad. This year's railroad theme is Pennsylvania Through the Four Seasons.

But for Krick and the staff at Phipps, this time of year, they love interacting with their guests, many of whom have been attending this holiday show annually for decades.

"It's the people that have been coming here for almost 50 years, sometimes making it their family holiday tradition," said Krick. "I love hearing people talk about the memories and seeing our show from so long ago and being able to share that with us as they come in every single year."

Holiday Magic runs from now through Jan. 7, 2024, and if you would like ticket information for your friends and your family, check out their website at this link.