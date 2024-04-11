Phipps ranked among best U.S. conservatories and botanical gardens in new Yelp survey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's own Phipps Conservatory has been ranked among the best of its kind across the country in a new survey by Yelp.

The conservatory that is nestled in Schenley Park is loved locally and is known for its extravagant flower shows, its 14-room glasshouse and its 23 distinct gardens -- but now the site is being recognized nationally.

Yelp's new rankings are based on the number of reviews and ratings and Phipps is listed alongside several other popular conservatories around the country.

From the Garfield Park Conservatory in Chicago to the Longwood Gardens outside Philadelphia and the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden in Las Vegas, Phipps is ranked right there among those popular venues, recieving the 8th overall best ranking.

Yelp says that that they only included or two business per state to help allow for geographic diversity.