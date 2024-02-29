Phillies announce an end to Dollar Dog Night, new $5 BOGO hot dog promotion

Philadelphia Phillies replace Dollar Dog Night with BOGO promotion Philadelphia Phillies replace Dollar Dog Night with BOGO promotion 02:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies made an un-Costco-like move Thursday announcing a new promotion that seems to be replacing the Hatfield Dollar Dog Night that's been a staple of Phillies baseball for the past 27 years.

"There's also fans that communicate directly with the club and it was not a good experience for our fans who came to the games last year. That's the bottom line," John Weber, the Phillies vice president of ticketing said. "It just will be a better experience for fans. That's our goal and that's why we're making this slight change."

The Phillies broke Twitter/X on Thursday with their announcement of the promotional nights for the 2024 season that was missing the $1 hot dog deal. In its place will be two Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Nights where fans can get two hot dogs for the price of one ($5) at Citizens Bank Park.

In other words, "dollar dog night is now $2.50 dog night. i can't do this.," X user @JeffMcDev posted.

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey wasn't burning any bridges with the team despite the news.

Casey previously said he was "standing by" after a Crossingbroad.com employee said he was "getting to the bottom" of no Dollar Dog Night dates being on the Phillies' schedule.

But once the news was announced, Casey quote-tweeted (quote-posted) the Phillies and said "double [hot dog emojis] sounds like a great way to fuel up for #RedOctober."

"BOGO? Y'all are some BOZOS," another user posted. Others called for the swift return of dollar dogs, and some just posted "boo" with various numbers of Os.

No Phillies Dollar Dog Nights this year - here's the promotion schedule

The two Hatfield BOGO hot dog nights are set for:

April 2 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.

April 16 vs. Colorado Rockies, 6:40 p.m.

A new promotion has been added for opening weekend, where fans can snag a magnetic 2024 season schedule sponsored by Valley Forge Tourism. That's being given out Sunday, March 31 vs. the Atlanta Braves at 1:35 p.m.

Here are the other promotions just announced by the team:

Independence Blue Cross Senior Stroll the Bases (fans 55 and older) – Monday, May 6 vs. San Francisco Giants, 4:05 p.m. In addition to the previously announced Senior Stroll the Bases on August 28, here's another great opportunity for fans 55 and older to go onto the field and stroll the bases at the conclusion of the game.

Independence Blue Cross Senior Stroll the Bases (fans 55 and older) – Monday, May 6 vs. San Francisco Giants, 4:05 p.m. In addition to the previously announced Senior Stroll the Bases on August 28, here's another great opportunity for fans 55 and older to go onto the field and stroll the bases at the conclusion of the game. London 2024 Giveaways:

Double Decker Bus presented by SEI (children 14 years and younger) – Saturday, June 1 vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

Double Decker Bus presented by SEI (children 14 years and younger) – Saturday, June 1 vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

Sunglasses presented by SEI (all fans) – Wednesday, June 5 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 4:05 p.m.

Sunglasses presented by SEI (all fans) – Wednesday, June 5 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 4:05 p.m. Coca-Cola Photo Day (limited field access) – Saturday, July 13 vs. Oakland Athletics, 4:05 p.m. Get to the ballpark early for on-field photo opportunities with players, broadcasters, the Phanatic, Phillies Ballgirls and more!

Miller Lite Floppy Hat (fans 21 and over) – Thursday, August 15 vs. Washington Nationals, 6:40 p.m.

Goya Latino Family Celebration (all fans) – Tuesday, August 27 vs. Houston Astros, 6:40 p.m. The Phillies will host the 21st annual event featuring live, Latin-inspired music and entertainment.

(all fans) – Tuesday, August 27 vs. Houston Astros, 6:40 p.m. The Phillies will host the 21st annual event featuring live, Latin-inspired music and entertainment. GIANT Family Day/Phanatic Lunch Bag (children 14 years and younger) – Sunday, September 15 vs. New York Mets, 1:35 p.m. Fans can look forward to a block party and more! There will be lots of activities to enjoy before game time.

You can see all the giveaways and promotions at Phillies.com/promotions.

$1 hot dogs at Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs games

You can still see a baseball game and get a hot dog for a dollar if you want to catch a Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs game.

The Phillies' AAA affiliate announced its own promotional schedule that includes Tail Waggin' Tuesdays featuring $1 hot dogs from Berks Packing.

You can see the full list of Iron Pigs promotions with other deals like $2 tacos and $5 "tallboy" beverages over at MILB.com.

Our 2024 weekly promotions include Tail Waggin’ Tuesdays, $1 hot dogs and fireworks - because why limit happy to just one day a week?



