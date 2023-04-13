Dimes and dash: Police investigating dime theft in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a case of dimes and dash. They say a trailer containing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of dimes was broken into overnight inside a Walmart parking lot in the 4300 block of Byberry Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to police, the truck had about $750,000 in dimes in it.

Philly Police say thieves broke into an unmarked trailer overnight that contained about $750,000 in dimes near Franklin Mills Blvd.

Police aren’t sure how much was taken. Chopper 3 shows dimes scattered on the parking lot near Woodhaven Rd. Swat is on scene @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/sT1b5H8qcG — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 13, 2023

Investigators believe at least $100,000 was stolen.

The truck was headed to Florida from the Mint in located in Old City.

Police say at least $100K was stolen. The truck was headed to Florida from the Mint in Philly https://t.co/68l1FXC5L7 @CBSPhiladelphia — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 13, 2023

The truck was parked in the parking lot. It's not clear where the truck's driver was when the break-in occurred.

Chopper 3 video showed dimes scattered across the parking lot near Woodhaven Road.

CBS News Philadelphia

While the details of this case are bizarre, police said cargo thefts are common.

"There's been a lot of cargo thefts here and there in Northeast Philly and South Philadelphia over the ensuing months where we've had lamb, chicken, TVs, refrigerators, etc. taken, alcohol," Capt. John Ryan said.

Police are now combing through surveillance video in an attempt to find who may have broken into the trailer.

No one has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.