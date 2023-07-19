5 injured in Feltonville drive-by shooting while attending vigil: police

2 women, 3 men shot in Philadelphia's Feltonville section: police 2 women, 3 men shot in Philadelphia's Feltonville section: police 00:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting while attending a vigil for a gunshot victim in Philadelphia's Feltonville section Tuesday night, police said.

Police said the vigil was for a homicide victim in the Feltonville area earlier this month on July 5.

The shooting happened in the area of D Street and Wyoming Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

A white Jeep Jeep Cherokee drove by and opened fire, police said.

A 68-year-old man was shot twice in the face and a 17-year-old was hit once in the left leg, police said.

A 24-year-old woman was shot once in her right ankle. A 23-year-old man was shot in her right thigh, while a 23-year-old woman was shot in his left shin, according to police.

Authorities said all of the victims were placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Police said they found the white Jeep Cherokee that fled the scene with multiple weapons in it unoccupied at the 5000 block of North 5th Street, roughly a mile and a half away from the shooting.