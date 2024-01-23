Philadelphia couple kicked out of storage unit after video showing struggles of homelessness goes viral

Couple struggling with homelessness documents experience on social media Couple struggling with homelessness documents experience on social media 02:14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia couple struggling with homelessness filmed their experience living in a storage container, and their video was viewed more than 12 million times on social media.

But they say when the storage facility found out about it, the couple was asked to leave.

Leland Brown and his girlfriend, Breanna Hubbard, have been struggling with homelessness and used the storage unit for shelter during the winter.

But now the couple has until the end of the month to find another place to stay.

Brown says management at the storage facility found out about their video and asked them to leave because they violated the terms of their lease.

"We read the terms, it says if you get caught living here, you can lose the storage unit, so I'm not upset at them about that," Brown said.

The couple has been experiencing homelessness for the past year and a half and living in a tent in the woods.

It didn't seem like life could get much harder for them, but it did.

"This is very unnerving and stressful and it's really cold outside," Brown said.

After Brown and Hubbard were told they couldn't stay at the storage unit, they said a woman who helps people experiencing homelessness put them up in a hotel. But, it was only temporary and now they're back where they started with nowhere to go.

The hotel was somewhat of a gift and a curse.

On one hand, it gave them a place to stay. But on the other, they can't go back to their tent because it was damaged during the recent snowstorm. They're now running out of options and time on what they will do next.

"As far as what's to come, we are not exactly sure," Hubbard said.

"We just don't know what to expect in the next couple of months or even less than that," Brown said.