Former Pittsburgh Penguin Phil Kessel to work out with Vancouver Canucks' AHL affiliate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Phil Kessel is set to work out for the Vancouver Canucks' organization.

In a post on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said, "Phil has made his way to Vancouver and will be working out in Abbotsford this week." The Abbotsford Canucks are the Canucks' American Hockey League affiliate, while the Vancouver Canucks have the most points (76) in the NHL.

The 36-year-old has not played a game in the NHL this season after winning a Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights last season. During the team's postseason run, which concluded with a win over the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, Kessel played in four games, tallying two points. He did not appear in any of the team's postseason games past the first round.

In the 2022-23 regular season, Kessel tallied 14 goals and 22 assists in 82 games.

Kessel won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017 with Pittsburgh before being traded to the Arizona Coyotes in 2019. He had 110 goals and 193 assists in four seasons with the Penguins and became a fan favorite.

Phil Kessel was acquired by the Penguins in June 2016 from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kessel has appeared in 1,064 consecutive regular-season NHL games and has not missed a game since October 2009.

He joined the NHL in 2006 after being drafted in the first round by the Boston Bruins.