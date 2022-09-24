Watch CBS News
Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood is bigger and better than ever

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — The Halloween season started at Kennywood this weekend with the return of the Phantom Fall Fest.

Things got spooky on Saturday with festive food and family-friendly fun in the morning. And when the sun went down, Fright Nights went into full gear, with seven haunted houses and four "Scare Zones." There are also more than 200 actors roaming the park at night.

With this being the 20th season for Phantom Fall Fest, the park said this year is bigger and better than ever. 

Fall fest opens at noon on weekends.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 7:17 PM

