Pets find their 'forever homes' at adoption event in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dozens of animals found their 'forever homes' this past weekend after a successful adoption event in Pittsburgh.

The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and Animal Friends joined forces for the event -- with more than 500 animals available for adoption.

They say the need for adopters and foster homes is greater than ever.

Their 'Adopt Local' campaign focuses on bringing awareness to homeless animals in need and helping find them loving families.