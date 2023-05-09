Petition to be presented to City of Pittsburgh regarding closing open-air gun range

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- People living near a controversial open-air gun range in the City of Pittsburgh are expected to present lawmakers and local leaders with a plan to take action.

A petition is expected to be presented to city leaders on Tuesday morning.

The petition currently has over 1,100 signatures from citizens who want the police firing range to close as soon as possible. They say the noises that come from the range can be traumatizing.

Residents claim that the gunfire from the shooting range located on the eastern hillside above Washington Boulevard can be heard as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 10 p.m. -- and occasionally past midnight, on weekends, and on holidays.

The petition says that for residents of Highland Park and other East End neighborhoods have been exposed to the jarring sound of rapid, repetitive gunfire for more than 40 years.

Highland Park Community Council Stephanie Walsh says that the community doesn't view this as a police issue, but as a public health issue.

Walsh said they understand officers need proper firearms training, but given the recent increases in gun violence, the gunfire from the range triggers anxiety and fear in residents, park users, and their children.

In a meeting last month, Mayor Ed Gainey told concerned residents that he doesn't have all the answers yet, but that he was working with leaders to come up with a course of action.