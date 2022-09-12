Nearly 4,000 people sign petition in support of Carnegie Mellon University professor after Queen Elizabeth II tweet

Nearly 4,000 people sign petition in support of CMU professor

Nearly 4,000 people sign petition in support of CMU professor

Nearly 4,000 people sign petition in support of CMU professor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 4,000 people have signed a petition in support of a Carnegie Mellon University professor whose tweet about Queen Elizabeth II's death drew backlash.

From her personal Twitter account, Uju Anya tweeted, "I heard the chief monarch of a thieving and raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating." Anya is a professor in CMU's Department of Modern Languages.

Twitter removed the tweet, saying the tweet "violated the Twitter Rules." Hours after the tweet, CMU posted a statement on Twitter.

A statement regarding recent social media posts by Uju Anya. pic.twitter.com/NinpPa4rZg — Carnegie Mellon University (@CarnegieMellon) September 8, 2022

The petition calls the university's response unacceptable and touches on the Nigerian scholar's experience with the atrocities committed by the British empire.