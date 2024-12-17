Man wants to change Pennsylvania's sentencing guidelines for fatal DUIs after daughter's death

Pennsylvania man wants to change sentencing guidelines for fatal DUIs after daughter's death

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Fayette County father is pushing to reform the state's sentencing guidelines for fatal DUIs

Bailey Lentz-Veitch was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by Mark Lucic on Feb. 5, 2023, as she was walking home from the Dairy Queen in Connellsville. The 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital but died. Police said Lucic showed multiple signs of impairment.

"It was the worst day of my entire life," Bobby Veitch said.

He remembers the day like it was yesterday. However, it is a day he would like to forget.

"You chose to drink," Veitch said. "You chose to drink that much, and you chose to get in your car and drive away. You chose to hit my daughter. You chose to leave her on the ground like road kill."

Lucic was charged with vehicular manslaughter by DUI and sentenced earlier this month to six to 20 years in prison. The light sentence floored Veitch.

"This guy gets a couple of years in prison, and then he gets to go home," Veitch said. "And doesn't ever have to think about me or my family or the life that he stole."

Veitch decided at that moment that he was going to honor his daughter's life by fighting for change. Last week, he met with lawmakers in Pennsylvania's Capitol, calling for stricter punishments for deadly DUIs.

He also started a petition in an attempt to raise awareness on the issue. So far, it has garnered more than 6,000 signatures.

"I go home to an empty house," Veitch said. "I had to move. I had to leave. I couldn't be in that town anymore. I couldn't drive past that scene every day. I don't want another family to sit and feel like they aren't getting justice that they're deserved."