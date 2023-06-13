Petition calls for Iron City Beer to change sign to 'Swift City Beer'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fans all over the Pittsburgh region are counting down the days until Taylor Swift takes over Acrisure Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

One local fan and others are hoping to give Swift a big welcome.

Kevin Leonard and his friends have been fans of Swift for a while. They already caught the show in Nashville and have tickets to see Swift in Pittsburgh this upcoming weekend.

But when the Grammy award-winning singer graces the stage Friday and Saturday, Leonard hopes everyone can welcome her in a Steel City kind of way.

He hopes Iron City Beer changes its white and red sign overlooking Downtown to say "Swift City Beer."

"Looking up and seeing 'Swift City,' she would appreciate it, we would appreciate it. I think the city would think it's a fun thing to do," said Leonard.

He created a petition on Change.org for other fans to show their support.

"I haven't had any negative feedback. Nobody thinks it's a bad idea," said Leonard.

KDKA-TV reached out to Iron City Beer about whether it's aware of the petition and what it would require to change the sign for a couple of days but has not heard back.