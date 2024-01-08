Petition calls for 'Purple Alert' designation in Pennsylvania after 17-year-old with Down snydrome safely found in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a new push for a 'Purple Alert' in Pennsylvania following a 17-year-old girl with Down syndrome went missing and was safely found the next day.

17-year-old Kayla Durler went missing on Friday and was found on Saturday.

Police say she is safe and is doing okay after she was checked out by medics.

The scare was felt by many people in our region and now, a Change.org petition is calling for a 'Purple Alert' that is similar to Amber and Silver alerts.

Change.org

A purple alert is aimed at quickly specifying that the missing person has special needs.

The petition already has more than 1,300 signatures.