Watch CBS News
Local News

Peters Township police issue warning over string of home burglaries

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Peters Twp. police issue warning over string of home burglaries
Peters Twp. police issue warning over string of home burglaries 00:32

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A warning has been issued by Peters Township police about a string of home burglaries.

Police said they believe a South American theft group is involved.

Officers said there are things you can do to prevent your home from being targeted.

Try to install a home alarm system with cameras, keep valuables in a safe, and don't advertise on social media when you'll be on vacation or post pictures of the inside of your home.

Most of the reported burglaries happened between noon and 9 p.m.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 9:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.