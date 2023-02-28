Peters Township police issue warning over string of home burglaries

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A warning has been issued by Peters Township police about a string of home burglaries.

Police said they believe a South American theft group is involved.

Officers said there are things you can do to prevent your home from being targeted.

Try to install a home alarm system with cameras, keep valuables in a safe, and don't advertise on social media when you'll be on vacation or post pictures of the inside of your home.

Most of the reported burglaries happened between noon and 9 p.m.