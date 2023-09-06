Peters Township officer under internal investigation for saying racial slur

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Peters Township police officer is under internal investigation after saying a racial slur at a domestic incident earlier this week.

KDKA Investigates obtained the video and confirmed its validity by watching the officer's body camera footage at the police department. The video shows a 30-minute interaction between the officer and a 15-year-old.

The Peters Township police chief says he is handling this as a personnel matter, adding the "use of that word is unacceptable, inappropriate and not condoned by the department."

The family involved said it's tough to live in a neighborhood that is less than 1 percent Black and it wants more race relation training for all officers.

"In the position that he's in, I just couldn't believe that someone in that position would say that to someone like a child," said Ty Cole, who took the video.

"Even after watching the video a couple of times, I think the officer realized he made a big mistake and tried to backpedal by saying he has friends of color and if that was true then you of all people should know that word doesn't come out your mouth because you wouldn't want to offend your friends," said dad Rex Cole Jr.

The Department of Justice issued guidance saying the use of racial slurs in any manner taints a situation and compromises the integrity of the force.

The teen involved ended up facing harassment charges for the alleged fight with his sibling that sparked the police response.