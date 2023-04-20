Peters Township man pleads guilty to manslaughter after 3-month-old dies in hot car

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) - A Peters Township man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter after a baby under his watch died after being left in a hot car.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jill E. Rangos declared Khang Nguyen, 33, will serve two years probation, according to the Tribune-Review. Nguyen was accused of leaving his 3-month-old son, Kayden, alone for several hours in his minivan.

A warrant was issued for Nguyen in June 2022, and he turned himself into the police last August.

According to the affidavit, after putting the baby into the van, Nguyen drove his other son to The Goddard School of Peters Township before going to his business, Envy Nail Salon in Upper St. Clair.

Nguyen later told police that he meant to stop in for a short time, but became distracted and worked a full day, forgetting about the baby. Once he returned home, it was then he saw the infant in the van, and when taking the baby out of the vehicle, he discovered the child was dead.

Nguyen also pleaded to one count of reckless endangerment.